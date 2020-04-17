Bayern Munich Players Take Aim At Giant Inflatable Dartboard In Social Distancing Training

Quick links:
European football has been put on hold temporarily due to the current coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe. The majority of European countries are still on lockdown as the rate of infection continues to drop. The lockdown in Germany has been partially lifted with certain businesses and public spots being opened to the general population. Bundesliga is expecting to resume behind closed doors next month as a number of German teams have already started training.
The players were training in small groups today, working on running, passing and doing some target practice with a dartboard
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach are some of the Bundesliga teams who have already begun training activities earlier this month. Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich shared pictures of their training activities from Thursday. The likes of Serge Gnabry, David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski were seen taking shots at a giant inflatable dartboard during training. Manager Hansi Flick and his coaching staff put together a varied session for the players. The squad was divided into six groups, with the goalkeepers in a separate group, as they engaged in various training drills spread across three football pitches.
Bayern Munich are hoping to land Leroy Sane for a knockdown fee of around £61million this summer.
The Bundesliga giants remain keen on German international despite his injury woes this season.
