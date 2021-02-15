Bayern Vs Arminia Live: Where To Watch Bayern Vs Arminia Online? Team News, Prediction

Bayern Munich were crowned the Club World Cup champions following their epic win over Tigres UANL last week. Following a short break, the Bavarians are now back in action as they take on Arminia Bielefeld in Bundesliga on Monday, February 15, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST). Here are the Bayern vs Arminia live details, schedule, preview, prediction and other key features of the match.

Where to watch Bayern vs Arminia online?

There will be no official Bayern vs Arminia live broadcast in India. But the Bayern vs Arminia live stream will be available on the FanCode app, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Bayern vs Arminia online:

Venue: Allianz Arena

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1 AM IST

Bayern vs Arminia prediction and preview

Bayern have been crowned the world champions following their sensational display in the FIFA Club World Cup. Benjamin Pavard netted the only goal in the final to win the sixth title for Hansi Flick. On the other hand, Arminia were dealt a major blow with a humiliating 3-1 defeat against FC Koln in the previous Bundesliga fixture.

Bayern vs Arminia team news

Hansi Flick will have to cope in the absence of Thomas Muller. The German legend has contracted the novel coronavirus and is placed under quarantine. Besides, the likes of Alexander Nubel, Tanguy Nianzou and Serge Gnabry are also set to sit out on the sidelines due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Arminia Bielefeld manager Uwe Neuhaus has reported no injury concerns ahead of the trip to Allianz Arena.

Bayern vs Arminia probable XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

Arminia: Stefan Ortega, Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen, Fabian Kunze, Manuel Prietl, Ritsu Doan, Marcel Hartel, Reinhold Yabo, Rabian Klos

Bundesliga standings update

Bayern have a comfortable lead at the top with a four-point advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig. The Bavarians have managed to rake up 48 points in 20 games. On the other hand, Arminia are battling relegation as they sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with 17 points in 19 games.

Bayern vs Arminia prediction

Bayern Munich are the favourites to win the game against Arminia with a 5-0 scoreline.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter