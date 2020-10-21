Bayern Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

European champions Bayern Munich will begin their title defence against Atletico Madrid as they look to become only the second team after Real Madrid to clinch the Champions League consecutively. The Spanish giants, meanwhile, could not progress beyond the quarter-finals last season despite knocking Liverpool out in the round of 16. Simeone's side will head into this game with a rugged determination as they look to clinch a maiden UCL title.

Bayern vs Atletico Madrid live stream details

The Champions League live telecast will be available on Sony Six in India. Bayern vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on SonyLIV, with regular score updates on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Allianz Arena

Champions League live schedule: Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India), October 21, 2020

Time: 12.30 am IST

Bayern vs Atletico Madrid prediction and preview

Bayern Munich clinched their sixth European title last season with a victory against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final. The Bavarians continued their fine form with a victory in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla. Hansi Flick's men sit second in the Bundesliga standings with nine points this season.

Meanwhile, the Champions League has been a distant dream for Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. His side came close to clinching the title on two occasions but were defeated by city rivals Real Madrid in both finals. LaLiga-wise, Los Rojiblancos sit eighth in the table with two victories and an equal number of defeats.

Bayern vs Atletico Madrid team news

Bayern Munich arrive into the game with some players out on the sidelines but their big names are fit and ready to feature at the Allianz Arena. Leroy Sane is out with a knee injury and will be available for the manager only in November. Serge Gnabry has tested positive for coronavirus and will be unavailable. Chris Richards and Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi will also be unavailable due to their respective injuries.

The four Atlético de Madrid B players that were due to travel to Munich will not be part of the expedition due to an inconclusive PCR test result from a different B team member.



ℹ https://t.co/4OQ7CU8PD0 pic.twitter.com/nAKejtDFiw — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 20, 2020

Injury woes have proven to be a headache for Simeone as well. The Argentine tactician has arrived in Germany without Diego Costa, who has sustained a hamstring injury. Key players, including the likes of Jose Gimenez, Saul Niguez and Sime Vrsaljko are also out of the squad.

Bayern vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the injury concerns, Bayern Munich have an edge as they host Atletico Madrid at home.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid Twitter