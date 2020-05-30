Bayern Vs Dusseldorf Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, Bundesliga Live Game Info

Fresh after beating league rivals Borussia Dortmund this week, Bundesliga league-leaders Bayern Munich will host relegation-battling Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, May 30. Bayern, who hold a seven-point advantage over second-placed Dortmund, can extend their lead up to 10 points with a win at the Allianz Arena. Here's everything to know about Bayern vs Dusseldorf live streaming details including a detailed match preview and team news.

Also Read | Bundesliga Live Streaming India, Schedule, Matchday 29 Fixtures, Updated Table

Bayern vs Dusseldorf match preview

After a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bundesliga action returned on May 16. Bayern Munich picked up right where they left off before the season was temporarily halted. The defending champions won three back-to-back games since the restart and have already seen off difficult opponents like Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. With the win over Dortmund, Bayern extended their winning streak to nine games (undefeated streak to 14 games). Favourites to win their 30th Bundesliga title this season, they will host a struggling Dusseldorf side. Last time they met, Bayern won the game 4-0.

🗣️ #Flick: "@lewy_official is aware that he hasn't scored against Düsseldorf. He always wants to score. For us, it's important to be in good shape and to create chances."#FCBF95 #packmas pic.twitter.com/Co3b3ZE82l — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 29, 2020

While the Bayern vs Dusseldorf game appears to in the court of the league-leaders, Dusseldorf can still hope to surprise their opponents, especially since they are scrambling to avoid relegation. Dusseldorf sit 16th in the points table with 27 points after 28 games. With just six wins in their bag, Dusseldorf's main aim on Saturday will be to avoid their 14th league defeat of the campaign. Five points clear of 17th-placed Werder Bremen, Dusseldorf occupy the relegation qualification place and will be battling with Mainz (28 points) and Frankfurt (29 points) to avoid a post-season relegation scrap.

Also Read | Kompany Turns Down Offer To Be Guardiola's Assistant: Reports

Bayern vs Dusseldorf team news

As for the Bayern vs Dusseldorf team news, the home side will be without Corentin Tolisso, Lars Lukas Mai, Niklas Sule, Philippe Coutinho and Thiago Alcantara. Among the players on the treatment table, Thiago appears to be just days away from joining the first-team training. Dusseldorf will be without Bernard Tekpetey, Dawid Kownacki and Zackary Thomas Steffen for the key fixture.

Bayern vs Dusseldorf predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

Dusseldorf

Florian Kastenmeier (GK), Kaan Ayhan, Andre Hoffmann, Markus Suttner, Matthias Zimmermann, Kevin Stoger, Alan Bodzek, Alfredo Morales, Erik Thommy, Kenan Karaman, Rouwen Hennings

Also Read | Bundesliga Live Streaming India: Bayern's Mueller Turns On Charm In English As Bundesliga Woos World

Bundesliga live India: Bayern vs Dusseldorf live streaming details

For fans in India, the Bayern vs Dusseldorf live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Alternatively, Bayern vs Dusseldorf live telecast will be on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD.

Bayern vs Dusseldorf live streaming, venue, kick-off

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Kick-off: 10:00 PM IST

Also Read | As Football Restarts Around Europe, France Questions Decision To End Season Early