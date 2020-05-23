Bayern Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Bayern Munich will play Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 27 in the Bundesliga. The Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt game will be played on Saturday, May 23 at 10 pm. Here are the Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming details and Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news.

Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

🎙 Squad update from Hansi #Flick: "Things are looking good for @SergeGnabry. We'll have to wait and see with @Thiago6. Otherwise, it's the same as last week."#FCBSGE #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/vRkd4GejKU — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 22, 2020

Bundesliga news: Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming details

The Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live broadcast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD, while the Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming details.

Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming date: Saturday, May 23, 2020

Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming time: 10 pm IST

Bundesliga live news: Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming and preview

Bayern Munich have won all 10 of their last home games against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. However, the visitors pulled off a massive 5-1 win against Bayern Munich in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The Bavarian giants currently sit at the top of the Bundesliga league table with 58 points from 26 games, four points above Dortmund in second. A win at home against Eintracht will be crucial for any Bundesliga title hopes this season. Robert Lewandowski (26) tops the goalscoring charts in the German top flight so far and will look to add to that tally on Saturday.

Bayern vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming: Full squads

Bayern Munich squad: Sven Ulreich, Manuel Neuer, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Christian Fruchtl, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Lukas Mai, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Hernandez, Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara, Sarpreet-Singh, Mickael Cuisance, Javi Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Obite Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré, David Abraham, Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Simon Falette, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán, Djibril Sow, Mijat Gacinovic, Daichi Kamada, Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Dejan Joveljic, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Gonçalo Paciênciah

