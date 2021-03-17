Bayern Vs Lazio Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Defending champions Bayern Munich take on a struggling Lazio side in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Allianz Arena. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 18 at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Bayern vs Lazio team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Bayern vs Lazio prediction and preview

The defending champions were dominant in the first leg as they beat Lazio 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico. Having won 11 of their previous 13 games (1D 1L) in all competitions, Hansi Flick's men are in top form going into the second leg. As a result of this excellent run, Bayern Munich also have a four-point lead to second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

On the other hand, Lazio have been in mediocre form coming into this game as they have lost four of their previous six games in all competitions. Consequently, Simone Inzaghi's side have slipped to seventh place in the Serie A standings and are six points off the Champions League places. Having had a miserable performance against Bayern Munich at home in the first leg, we only expect the second leg to go one way and that is of The Bavarians. Our Bayern vs Lazio prediction is Bayern 3-1 Lazio.

Bayern vs Lazio team news

Heading into this clash against Lazio, Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa and Tanguy Nianzou are sidelined for Bayern Munich due to injuries. David Alaba and Kingsley Coman may also not feature in this fixture after suffering muscular injuries while Manuel Neuer may be ruled out due to sickness. Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi will be without Luiz Felipe (ankle) and Manuel Lazzari (calf).

ðŸ—£ï¸ #Flick on @Manuel_Neuer and Kingsley #Coman: "Manu has a slight cold, and Kingsley is dealing with some muscle issues. We will have to wait and see, but are hoping that both will be able to feature tomorrow." #FCBayern #FCBLAZ pic.twitter.com/u4yxHTa5kH — ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†FC Bayern EnglishðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ† (@FCBayernEN) March 16, 2021

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Alexander Nübel; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski.

Lazio predicted starting line-up: Pepe Reina; Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Wesley Hoedt; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile.

Where to watch Bayern vs Lazio live stream in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD. The Bayern vs Lazio live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Bayern vs Lazio prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.