Bayern Vs Leverkusen Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Preview

Defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 30 of the Bundesliga on Tuesday night. The game will be played at Allianz Arena and will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday, April 21. Here's a look at where to watch Bayern vs Leverkusen live stream, team news and the prediction for the same.

Bayern vs Leverkusen prediction and match preview

Bayern Munich have one hand on the Bundesliga shield and will hope to solidify their stake when they host Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night. The Bavarian giants have had a difficult past week where they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on away goals in the quarter-finals. The defending champions further dropped two points against Union Berlin, but still, boast a seven-point lead at the top of the table and are likely to retain the title. Hansi Flick's future has been the source of controversy for the Bavarian giants, but the champions will hope that it does not affect their on-field performance on Tuesday night.

Leverkusen meanwhile are ushering into a new era following the sacking of Peter Bosz and the arrival of interim manager Hannes Wolf. Die Werkself have only conceded a solitary goal in their three games so far, as Leverkusen are hoping to chase down Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt for a place in Europe. The latter two have shown signs of weakness in recent weeks and Leverkusen will hope for a massive upset at the Allianz to keep their hopes alive. Bayern Munich are favourites but Leverkusen could throw a surprise or two with a new manager and European qualification on the line.

Bayern vs Leverkusen team news

Robert Lewandowski is back in training but his participation is subject to a late fitness test. The trio of Niklas Sule, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka are likely to return at the weekend, while the likes Douglas Costa, Marc Roca, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and Malik Tillman are racing against time to feature again this season. Leverkusen meanwhile, are without the services of Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Julian Baumgartlinger, along with Florian Wirtz and Santiago Arias. Lars Bender however is likely to return to the XI.

Bayern vs Leverkusen team news: Predicted XI

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Alaba; Coman, Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Jedvaj, Bender, Tapsoba; Diaby, Aranguiz, Palacios, Wendell; Bailey, Amiri; Schick

Bundesliga live telecast India: Where to watch Bayern vs Leverkusen live stream?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of any of the Bundesliga games in India. However, the Bayern vs Leverkusen live stream will be available on the FanCode app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game kicks off at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday, April 21.

