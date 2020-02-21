Bayern Vs Paderborn Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And Bundesliga Standings

Bundesliga action resumes this weekend and Bavarian giants Bayern Munich host Paderborn at the Allianz Arena on Friday (Saturday IST). The defending champions are atop the Bundesliga standings and would hope to stay when the season draws to a close. Paderborn, on the other hand, are at the other end of the Bundesliga standings and would wish to mount an upset in bid to secure Bundesliga safety.

Bayern vs Paderborn live streaming: Preview

Bayern Munich have recovered well from their tumultuous phase earlier in the season. Since Hans Flick has been appointed manager, the defending champions have looked more potent and one can expect the same in the Bayern vs Paderborn game. Bayern Munich, after a disappointing start, have quickly climbed the ladder to find themselves at the top of the Bundesliga standings and are unbeaten in their last six games. Bayern Munich might rotate in this fixture considering that they face Chelsea in the Champions League round next week.

It’s not been a season of highs for Paderborn. However, all is not over for the side who are at the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and an unlikely win in the Bayern vs Paderborn clash could see them move out of the relegation zone. Paderborn have only accumulated four wins this season in the Bundesliga, and have 16 points from 22 games, being 6 points away from safety. Paderborn have performed admirably in recent weeks, coming close to beat Schalke and Hertha Berlin after defeating Freiburg.

Bayern vs Paderborn live streaming: Bundesliga Standings

Bayern vs Paderborn live streaming: Team News

Ivan Perisic and Javier Martinez are ruled out of the Bayern vs Paderborn clash, while Niklas Sule is also a long-term absentee. Centrebacks Jerome Boateng and Benjamin Pavard are unavailable for the fixture due to suspensions. Paderborn will be without the services of Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jamilu Collins and Luca Kilian for Bayern vs Paderborn.

Bayern vs Paderborn live streaming: Predicted Line-ups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Alvaro Odriozola, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

Paderborn: Leopold Zingerle, Laurent Jans, Christian Strohdiek, Sebastian Schonalu, Gerrit Holtman, Kalus Gjasula, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Kai Proger, Dennis Srbeny, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Streli Mamba.

Bayern vs Paderborn live streaming and match schedule

Competition: Bundesliga Matchday 23, Bayern vs Paderborn

Bundesliga Matchday 23, Bayern vs Paderborn Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Allianz Arena, Munich When: Friday, February 21, 2020. (Saturday, February 22, 2020 IST)

Friday, February 21, 2020. (Saturday, February 22, 2020 IST) Bundesliga live Kick-Off: 1:00 AM IST

1:00 AM IST Where to watch Bundesliga Live: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

