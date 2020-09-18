Bayern Vs Schalke Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga schedule sees defending champions Bayern Munich take on Schalke. The Bayern vs Schalke live stream will begin at 12:00 am IST on Friday night, September 18 (Saturday for Indian viewers). The match will take place at the Allianz Arena. Here are the Bayern Munich vs Schalke live stream details, our Bayern Munich vs Schalke prediction and Bundesliga preview.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke live stream details and preview

Coming off a record-breaking treble, Bayern Munich will be looking to begin their Bundesliga schedule on a positive note. Buoyed by the arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City, the German giants are set to have another dominating season as they aim to win their ninth league title in a row. Bayern Munich last played an official game in August, a match that saw them win the Champions League as they beat PSG 1-0 in the final. Schalke, on the other hand, will be looking to put behind their disappointing 2019-20 campaign behind them. They will be looking to start their Bundesliga schedule positively as they aim to improve on the 12th-place finish they achieved last season.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke team news: Injury updates

Bayern Munich: Champions League final hero Kingsley Coman is a doubt for the game after being forced to quarantine due to a coronavirus scare. New signing Tanguy Kouassi will miss out as well as he recovers from a thigh problem. Other concerns for Hansi Flick include defenders David Alaba, Jerome Boateng with doubts on their availability. Thiago Alcantara is also likely to miss out, with the club having bid their goodbyes to the Spanish midfielder.

Schalke: Schalke won't be able to call on the services of Salif Sane as he is out with a knee injury. Apart from him, Matija Nastasic and Omar Mascarell are doubts as well, with the rest of the squad fully fit for the kickoff of Bundesliga live.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke team news: Probable playing 11

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Schalke: Markus Schubert, Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Bastian Oczipka, Hamza Mendyl, Rabbi Matondo, Suat Serdar, Alessandro Schopf, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Ahmed Kutucu

Bayern Munich vs Schalke live stream details

The Bayern Munich vs Schalke live stream will be available on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for fans in the US. The Bayern vs Schalke live telecast will be available on BT Sport for viewers in the UK. With FanCode signing a multi-year deal to show Bundesliga live every week, it now becomes the only platform for viewers to watch Bundesliga live in India, according to Inside Sport. Fans can follow the live scores on the official social media handles of Bayern Munich, Schalke and Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke prediction

According to our Bayern Munich vs Schalke prediction, Bayern Munich will win the game. They also have a superior head to head record against the side, with Bayern Munich winning 31 matches out of 54 encounters according to FC Tables.

