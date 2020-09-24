Bayern Vs Sevilla Team News, H2H, Live Stream, UEFA Super Cup 2020 Preview

Treble-winners Bayern Munich will take on Europa League champions Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday, September 24, 2020 (Friday for Indian viewers). UEFA Super Cup live action will begin at 12:30 am IST on Friday and will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Here's a look at the Bayern vs Sevilla team news, Bayern vs Sevilla H2H record, UEFA Super Cup news and our Bayern vs Sevilla prediction.

Also Read: How To Watch UEFA Super Cup Live In India? Bayern Vs Sevilla Live India Details

UEFA Super Cup live: Bayern vs Sevilla prediction and preview

Champions League winners Bayern Munich have been one of the most attractive sides in the world since Hansi Flick took over, steamrolling their way to treble success last season. The Bavarian giants began their Bundesliga title defence last weekend with a thumping 8-0 win over Schalke. While Hansi Flick and co will undoubtedly miss the quality fo Thiago who departed for Liverpool in the summer, the addition of Leroy Sane adds a further dimension to the already threatening Bayern Munich attack.

Sevilla, on the other hand, defeated the likes of Wolves, Manchester United and Inter Milan to seal their Europa League crown, and under Julen Lopetegui have potential to indulge in some giant-killing. Los Palanganas, however, are expected to be a bit rusty, having not played a competitive fixture since the Europa League final last month. Bayern enter the clash without the services of Kingsley Coman, who scored their Champions League goal against Paris Saint-Germain. They will also be without new signing Tanguy Kouassi, while Sevilla will miss Sebastien Corchia through injury.

Also Read: Barcelona Sensation Ansu Fati’s Release Clause Now At €400m After Contract Extension

🏆🇭🇺 𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝗱𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘀𝘁 🇭🇺🏆



Bayern or Sevilla? 🤔#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/aVclxEXUOD — UEFA #SuperCup (@ChampionsLeague) September 24, 2020

Bayern vs Sevilla team news: Bayern vs Sevilla H2H

The Bayern vs Sevilla H2H record favours the Champions League winners, having registered a win and a draw in the two matches between the two sides. The two sides met in the Champions League quarter-final of the 2017-18 Champions League, with the Bavarians advancing on aggregate. The first Bayern vs Sevilla H2H meeting saw the two teams settle for a draw at the Allianz Arena before Bayern sealed the tie with a 2-1 win at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Also Read: UEFA Super Cup 2020: How Bayern And Sevilla Won Their Respective Finals Against PSG, Inter

Bayern vs Sevilla team news: Probable line-ups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski Sevilla: Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Bayern vs Sevilla team news: How to watch UEFA Super Cup live in India?

Fans can watch the UEFA Super Cup live stream on the Sony LIV app at 12:30 am IST. The Sony Network is the official broadcast partner for UEFA competition fixtures in India and will telecast Bayern vs Sevilla on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on the BT Sport network. For match highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Bayern, Sevilla and the Champions League.

Also Read: Liverpool Vs Arsenal EPL Kickoff Time Moved By 15 Mins, Fans React Hilariously

Bayern vs Sevilla team news: Bayern vs Sevilla prediction

Bayern Munich are overwhelming favourites for the UEFA Super Cup clash on Thursday. While Sevilla have been impressive under Julen Lopetegui, the gulf in quality between them and Bayern is likely to hurt them during the Super Cup. We predict that the Champions League winners will register a comfortable 2-0 win.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)