Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Live Streaming And All Match Details

Bayern Munich take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final group match of this year's UEFA Champions League season. Both teams have already qualified for the Round of 16, with Bayern Munich confirmed to top Group B with 15 points and Tottenham at 10 points. Here is our take on both teams along with the live streaming details for the Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur match at the Allianz Arena.

Also Read | West Ham stadium announcer hilariously confuses Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi for David Luiz

Thomas Muller keen to get back to winning ways with Bayern Munich

Also Read | Ronaldinho, Neymar and Lionel Messi hooked on to football-table tennis game called teqball

Can Jose Mourinho's Tottenham avenge their 2-7 loss to Bayern Munich?

The last time Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur played each other, they both had different managers in the form of Niko Kovac and Mauricio Pochettino respectively. After the sacking of Kovac, the Bavarians have opted to allow Hansi Flick take charge of the team as interim manager. Meanwhile, Tottenham also relieved Pochettino of his duties before announcing the arrival of two-time Champions League-winning coach - Jose Mourinho. Can the Portuguese help the North Londoners avenge their previous 2-7 defeat at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday?

Also Read | Samuel Eto'o set to launch music career; first concert at Parc des Princes

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming details

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2019

When to watch: 1:30 AM IST

Where to watch: SONY TEN 2 and SONY LIV

Also Read | Liverpool, Chelsea through to Champions League last 16 as Ajax go out

Will Ryan Sessegnon make his UEFA Champions League bow against the Bavarians?

🎙️ @RyanSessegnon: "One of the main reasons I came here was to play in the Champions League, tomorrow is another occasion for me to hopefully go and show what I can do. This is another chance for me to move to another level." #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/9iayxoOUcP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Ancelotti sacked despite guiding Napoli to Champions League last 16