Bayern Vs Union Berlin Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Bayern Munich (BAY) and Union Berlin (UNN) will clash in the upcoming game of the Bundesliga. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The BAY vs UNN live streaming is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 10 at 3:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). Here is our Bayern vs Union Berlin prediction, information on how to watch Bayern vs Union Berlin live in India and where to catch Bayern vs Union Berlin live scores.

Bundesliga standings: Bayern vs Union Berlin preview

Bayern Munich are currently leading the Bundesliga standings with 64 points. Thomas Müller and team have played 27 games so far in the tournament, winning twenty and losing three (four draws). Union Berlin, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with 39 points and a win-loss record of 9-6 (twelve draws).

How to watch Bayern vs Union Berlin live stream: Bayern vs Union Berlin prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our Bayern vs Union Berlin prediction is that Bayern Munich will come out on top in this contest.

Bayern vs Union Berlin live stream: Bayern vs Union Berlin team news

Bayern has quite a few injury concerns with as many as six players reported to miss the game. Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Sule, Serge Gnabry, Douglas Costa and Corentin Tolisso are all injured, while Alphonso Davies will be serving the second of his two-game ban. Union Berlin will enter the Allianz Arena without Sheraldo Becker, Anthony Ujah, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Leon Dajaku as they are out due to injury, with Niko Gießelmann listed as doubtful.

How to watch Bayern vs Union Berlin live stream?

There will be no official broadcast of the game in India. However, the Bayern vs Union Berlin live stream will be available on the FanCode App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Germany date and time: Saturday, April 10 at 3:30 PM

Indian date and time: Saturday, April 10 at 7:00 PM

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bundesliga standings: Bayern vs Union Berlin squad

Bayern vs Union Berlin team news: Bayern Munich squad

Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Jamal Musiala, Javi Martínez, Marc Roca, Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernández, Jérôme Boateng, Niklas Süle, Tanguy Nianzou, Bouna Sarr, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Justin Che, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel

Bayern vs Union Berlin team news: Union Berlin squad

Max Kruse, Taiwo Awoniyi, Joel Pohjanpalo, Leon Dajaku, Petar Musa, Marcus Ingvartsen, Sheraldo Becker, Anthony Ujah, Marius Bülter, Cedric Teuchert, Malick Sanogo, Christopher Trimmel, Robert Andrich, Christopher Lenz, Keita Endo, Grischa Prömel, Christian Gentner, Akaki Gogia, Sebastian Griesbeck, Fabio Schneider, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Robin Knoche, Julian Ryerson, Niko Giesselmann, Florian Hübner, Milos Cvjetinovic, Loris Karius, Andreas Luthe, Jakob Busk

