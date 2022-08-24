Bayern's Sporting Director Reveals Why Club Board Voted Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have suffered another blow in his desire to leave Manchester United this transfer window as the latest report claims that only one UEFA Champions League club are interested in signing him. This latest development comes after Bayern Munich reportedly revealed why the board decided against signing the Portuguese international, who still has a year remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich's sporting director reveal why they didn't sign Ronaldo

While speaking on BILD's Phrasenmäher podcast, Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed why the club decided against signing Cristiano Ronaldo. "When you now see how our attack is equipped - even without Robert Lewandowski - it's just difficult from a sporting and financial point of view," explained Salihamidzic.

The club's sporting director added, "We have eight players for four positions up front. We have established top players who are in the prime of their footballing age. We have talent that we want to give playing time to, so we all voted to go through with our plan. So that (signing Ronaldo) was out of the question for us. We are very happy with how we're equipped."

The Bundesliga giants have one of the strongest attacking forwards as they have options such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane. With such star-studded players higher up the field, it was unlikely that Ronaldo would have been given much playing time even if he was signed by Bayern. As for the Portuguese international's future, it would be interesting to see if he leaves Old Trafford or not, as just one week remains for the summer transfer window to close.

Ten Hag provides update on Ronaldo's future

Since Erik ten Hag's appointment as the new Manchester United coach, speculations have arisen about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, as the Portuguese international is not deemed as a player who can press. However, the Dutch manager has dismissed these rumours.

On being asked if the 37-year-old can adjust to his system, Ten Hag replied, "I think he can. In his whole career, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems. He always performed, so, why he can't do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough."