BBC Apologises & Blames Trainee For ‘Manchester United Are Rubbish’ Ticker On Live TV

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apologised after its news ticker displayed 'Manchester United are rubbish' on Tuesday, May 24. The organisation explained the error by saying that a trainee was learning how to use the ticker when they mistakingly placed the text on display.

BBC explains 'Manchester United are rubbish' remark on ticker

Following the shocking mistake, a reporter from the BBC said, "Just while we are on the subject of football. A little earlier some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs at the bottom of the screen with a comment about Manchester United. I hope that Manchester United fans were not offended by it."

Amazing - the BBC explaining why the news ticker contained the text "Manchester United are rubbish". https://t.co/i9TpsXiJrT — dan barker (@danbarker) May 24, 2022

The BBC journalist then went on to explain the mistake behind the scenes by adding, "Someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker. So they were just writing random things, not in earnest, and that comment appeared. So, apologies if you saw that and were offended, and are a fan of Manchester United. But certainly, that was a mistake and it was not meant to appear on the screen."

Manchester United finish sixth in Premier League 2021/22 season

Manchester United had an extremely disappointing 2021/22 Premier League season as per their extremely high standards as they finished sixth in the league standings with just 58 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Notably, this is United's worst ever points tally in the Premier League.

Moreover, the Red Devils went trophyless for a fifth consecutive season, having also been knocked out of both the domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League early in the campaign.

The last time that Manchester United won silverware was in the 2016/17 season when they lifted the UEFA Europa League under former manager Jose Mourinho. Considering the club's recent struggles, incoming manager Erik ten Hag will have to make some important decisions to turn their fortunes around.

The Dutchman was appointed as the head coach after some outstanding seasons with Ajax, where he won three Eredivisie titles (2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22) and other trophies as well.