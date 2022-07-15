BBC Apologises For Displaying Raheem Sterling's Image In Premier League Rape Accused Case

The BBC have issued an apology after they displayed an image of Chelsea's new signing Raheem Sterling while speaking of an unnamed Premier League star accused of sexual harassment. Over the past few weeks, several reports have emerged about a Premier League star accused of rape and several other sexual harassment offences but has not been named due to legal reasons.

BBC apologises for showcasing Sterling as player accussed of rape

After making the error, the BBC said, "In our sports bulletin earlier, owing to a technical error the wrong picture appeared in connection with a story of a Premier League player arrested over alleged sexual offences. A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake." BBC have said that they would issue another apology while showcasing their next bulletin.

The BBC were showcasing a report of a player, who was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4. The unnamed Premier League star was allegedly accused of raping a woman in her 20s, in June. While he was in custody, he was once again arrested for allegedly raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

While apologising for their mistake, another presenter made it clear that Raheem Sterling is 'wholly unconnected' with the allegations. It is believed an image of the 27-year-old English star was supposed to be used to confirm his transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea.

PL club to not suspend player despite shocking reported offenses

As per a report from The Athletic, the Premier League player who was arrested for multiple sexual offences, will not be suspended by the club. A statement issued by the player's club to The Athletic read,