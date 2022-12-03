'Be Quiet': Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Heated Spat With Korea Star During World Cup Game

Following Portugal's humiliating 2-1 defeat to South Korea on December 2, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the details of the spat he had with Hwang In-beom. The incident took place in the 65th minute when the 37-year-old was being substituted by Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

Despite his number coming up, Ronaldo was seen walking off the pitch slowly, much to the annoyance of the South Korean players, who desperately needed a goal to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022. When In-beom asked Ronaldo to get off the pitch quickly, the Portuguese international asked him to remain quiet, stating that the referee would intervene if the 37-year-old was deemed to be walking off slowly.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals details of spat with In-beom

While speaking about the spat to reporters after the Portugal vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 match, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "It happened when I was substituted. The Korean player was telling me to go off more quickly and I told him to be quiet because he hasn't got any authority. If I wasn't going quickly enough, it was up to the referee to say so. There shouldn't be any controversy. It was just in the heat of the moment."

Speaking of the same situation, Portugal coach Fernando Santos added (via ESPN), "The player from Korea was insulting him, telling him to go away, so that is why he was angry. Everyone saw that. I saw the interaction with the Korean player and I don't have any doubts about it. If you see the images you see Pepe went towards the Korean player. He was not aggressive. He was only verbally aggressive. He was speaking in English to Cristiano, and Cristiano said, 'Perhaps he had a bad day.'"

As for the match, South Korea pulled off a major upset by defeating Portugal 2-1. The game began with Seleção taking the lead in the fifth minute with a goal scored by Ricardo Horta. Kim Young-gwon then equalized for South Korea in the 27th minute before Hwang Hee-chan scored a 91st-minute winner to help his side beat Portugal and edge out Uruguay to successfully qualify for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.