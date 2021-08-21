Bears Vs Bills Live Streaming: How To Watch 2021 NFL Preseason Game Online

Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills are set to battle it out in the 2021 NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field in Soldier Field, Chicago. The game is scheduled for Saturday, 21 August, at 1:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST).

Here's, all you need to find out about the Bears vs Bills live stream and how to watch the NFL game live stream online.

How to watch Bears vs Bills NFL game Live Stream Online?

Fans wanting to watch the NFL game live stream online can do so on the NFL network. The Bears vs Bills live stream will be available on the NFL network at 1:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST).

Bears vs Bills preview

The Bears (1-0) are coming off a 20-13 victory over Miami in their first preseason game with rookie quarterback Justin Fields making his debut. Fields was impressive in his first appearance at the preseason, completing 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Dolphins. He also ran for 33 yards for a touchdown.

In the upcoming game, the Chicago Bears are likely to give a nod to Andy Dalton as their starter to begin the season. Last year, Chicago’s defence looked excellent. However, this season their pass defence has become a question with the answer lying in the form of second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who must take the next step in his progression for pass defence to succeed. Chicago will open their regular-season game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills (1-0) on the other hand beat Detroit 16-15 in their preseason opener. The team has one of the league’s most explosive offences and look like the best team in their division. During the preseason the team improved its depth on defence. The team used its first two picks in the draft to select defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham and added former Panthers end Efe Obada (5.5 sacks last season) as a free agent. Quarterback Josh Allen has signed a huge contract extension with the Bills and is expected to be the clear-cut favourite in winning the Most Valuable Player award this season if he continues to improve on his performance. The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.