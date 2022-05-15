Beat Liverpool 4-0: 'Panicky' Pep Seeks Southampton's Help As Man City Draw Vs West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave a hilarious response when he was asked what Southampton can do in their match against Liverpool during the week to aid the Citizens in their title defence.

The Spaniard's side are looking to win their 4th Premier League title in 5 seasons and have their destiny in their own hands despite suffering a 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday. If Manchester City were to defeat Aston Villa on the final day on May 22, the title would be theirs irrespective of the Reds' result.

Man City vs West Ham: Pep Guardiola seeks Southampton's help

While speaking at his post-match press conference following Man City's 2-2 draw vs West Ham, Pep Guardiola, when asked what could Southampton do against Jurgen Klopp's side, hilariously said, "Beat Liverpool 4-0". He then went on to praise Jurgen Klopp's side for being one of the best teams, stating that the opposition cannot win the league title against them with 3 or 4 games to spare.

PEP 💬 Normally happens when Manchester City plays, so don't worry about that. It was a really good game, I think we played more than this in the first half, the chances were so difficult. I'm very pleased to come back against West ham like we did in this stadium. pic.twitter.com/dVmw5bvch0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 15, 2022

"Against this Liverpool side, you cannot win the league four games ago. You have to fight until the end," said Guardiola. "The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands. In one week, our stadium will be so loud and we will give them all our lives, and they will give us their lives for 95 minutes. It's an incredible privilege to win one game at home to be champion," he added.

The game is of vital importance to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who are hoping to win a fourth Premier League title in five years, and stop their rivals Liverpool from winning the elusive quadruple. Liverpool are still in the hunt to win all the four major trophies as they have already lifted the EFL Cup and the FA Cup by defeating Chelsea in both the finals.

⚒ 2-2 🔵 | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/i2piJNoa10 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 15, 2022

If Jurgen Klopp's Reds do somehow manage to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, they could then achieve the unthinkable against Real Madrid on May 28 in the UEFA Champions League final to complete the quadruple.