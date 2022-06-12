'Been An Honour': Sunil Chhetri Posts Emotional Message After India's Win Over Afghanistan

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri took to his official social media handle on Sunday to post an emotional message for his teammates and fans following the team's outstanding 2-1 win against Afghanistan in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on Saturday.

Chhetri scored a sublime free-kick in the 86th minute to put the hosts ahead before Afghanistan equalized within two minutes, with Zubayr Amiri scoring a sensational header in the 88th minute. Even though Chhetri was taken off soon after the goal, the Blue Tigers showcased their mettle as they scored a brilliant injury-time winner to win a nail-biting contest and move one step closer to qualifying for the continental championships.

India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri posts emotional message

Sunil Chhetri took to his official Instagram handle on June 12 to explain how it had been his honour to wear the national jersey for the past 17 years, going on to state that he would not think twice to do so for another 17 years. Until then, he added he would always be grateful for nights when the team puts up a brilliant performance and the fans come to the stadium to showcase their full support.

India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri scores 83rd international goal

A stunning goal from Sunil Chhetri and an injury-time strike from Sahal Abdul Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Saturday. The win helped India consolidate their position in the group as they seek to make a second straight appearance in the Asian Cup and fifth overall, having been knocked out in the group stage in the last edition in 2019.

Denied for 86 minutes, Chhetri put India ahead with a brilliant free-kick from just over 20 yards, taking only a couple of steps before unleashing his shot straight into the right corner of the net beating Afghanistan's goalkeeper. It was the Indian superstar's 83rd goal in international football as he closed in on second-placed Argentine genius Lionel Messi among active players.

Afghanistan equalised within two minutes as Zubayr Amiri produced a sensational header in the 88th minute of the match. He was also helped by poor marking by the Indian defenders. The match seemed headed for a 1-1 stalemate but Samad had other ideas. After a fine pass from Ashique Kuruniyan, Samad made some room for himself to strike the ball past the Afghanistan goalkeeper, leaving the spectators at the Salt Lake Stadium in a state of frenzy.

