BEI Vs DLN Dream11: Beijing Guoan Vs Dalian Professional FC Prediction And Team News

Beijing Guoan and Dalian Professional FC take on each other in their upcoming Chinese Super League on Tuesday, May 4. The Chinese domestic league will be played at the Jiangyin Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at BEI vs DLN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

BEI vs DLN Match Preview

Beijing Guoan had the worst possible start in the ongoing Chinese Super League season as they will be heading into the game following a string of poor performances. They suffered from a narrow 2-1 loss to Shanghai Shenhua in their tournament opener and later suffered a massive 3-1 defeat to Shanghai Port in their latest outing. Conceding five goals in just 2 games, Beijing Guoan will be aiming to sort out their defensive issues and look to get back to winning ways against Dalian Professional FC on Tuesday.

Just like their opponents, Dalian Professional FC have also remained winless in the Chinese Super League season with the visitors failing to pocket a single point so far in the tournament. With their first match ending in a narrow 1-23 loss to Changchun Yatai, they saw their latest match end in yet another 0-1 loss to Hebei FC. Dalian Professional FC will look to extract some confidence from the marginal losses and focus on converting their half chances as they look to start their third match of the season against Beijing Guoan with an intent to pocket their first points of the ongoing Chinese Super League.

BEI vs DLN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- L. Liangming or L. Guobo

Vice-Captain- EO. Boateng or H. Yongyong

BEI vs DLN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – H. Sen

Defenders –K. Min-Jee, T. Lei, Y. Yang, M. Danielson

Midfielders – H. Zhenyu, S. Guowen, H. Yongyong

Strikers –EO. Boateng, L. Guobo, L. Liangming

BEI vs DLN Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are expected to play out a draw at split points at the end of the 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Prediction- Beijing Guoan 0-0 Dalian Professional FC

Note: The above BEI vs DLN Dream11 prediction, BEI vs DLN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEI vs DLN Dream11 Team and BEI vs DLN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.