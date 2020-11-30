BEI Vs SE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Preview

Quick links:
Beijing Guoan will face off against FC Seoul in Round 5 of the AFC Champions League Group E encounter at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha in Qatar. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 30 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BEI vs SE Dream11 prediction, BEI vs SE Dream11 team and the probable BEI vs SE playing 11.
Beijing Guoan has been in terrific form and have won four from four. In terms of playing XI with progress to the knockout stages secured, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bruno Génésio rotate his squad considering the hectic schedule, while FC Seoul will field their strongest XI.
On the other side, Chiangrai United threw the race for second place in Group E wide open with their first-ever group stage win. Based on recent form, our BEI vs SE match prediction expects an interesting clash, with Beijing Guoan likely winners if they do not rotate their squad.
Beijing Guoan and FC Seoul clash for the second time in nine days. The last time the two sides met Beijing Guoan clinched a 2-1 victory courtesy to goals from Fernando and Alan. The two sides have gone head-to -head five times in the past, FC Seoul have won two of those, while Beijing Guoan won one, which was the most recent clash. The other two games ended in draws.
Beijing Guoan probable 11 - Hou Sen, Yu Dabao, Wang Gang, Jin Pengxiang, Li Lei, Fernando, Chi Zhongguo, Jonathan Viera, Ba Dun, Renato Augusto, Alan Carvalho
FC Seoul probable 11 - Yu Sang-Hun, Kim Won-Gun, Hwang Hyun-soo, Yun Young-sun, Yu-Min Yang, Osmar, Ju Se-Jong, Han Seung-Gyu, Cha Oh-Yeon, Young-Wook Cho, Park Chu-Young
BEI vs SE live: Beijing Guoan top picks
BEI vs SE live: FC Seoul top picks
Goalkeeper - Hou Sen
Defenders - Yu Dabao, Wang Gang, Hwang Hyun-soo, Yun Young-sun
Midfielders - Fernando, Renato Augusto (C), Osmar, Jonathan Viera
Forwards - Young-Wook Cho, Park Chu-Young (VC)
Note: The above BEI vs SE Dream11 prediction, BEI vs SE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEI vs SE Dream11 team and BEI vs SE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.