BEI Vs SHD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Beijing Sinobo Guoan will square off against Shandong Luneng Taishan at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in the second leg of their Chinese Super League quarterfinal. The two sides go into the game on level terms, having scored two goals each. Beijing Sinobo Guoan, however, have the upper hand, with an away-goals advantage. The game will be played on Thursday, October 22 at 5:05 om IST. Here's a look at our BEI vs SHD Dream11 prediction and BEI vs SHD Dream11 team.

BEI vs SHD live: BEI vs SHD Dream11 prediction and preview

We are at the business end of the season and both teams will be fighting for a spot in the semi-finals. The two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg with Beijing Sinobo Guoan taking the advantage going into the game on away goals. Based on current form, our BEI vs SHD Dream11 prediction is that the match will be a thriller with both teams wanting to advance to the final stages and for fans, it will be a joy to watch. Beijing Sinobo Guoan go into the game as the favourites.

BEI vs SHD Dream11 prediction: Beijing Sinobo Guoan vs Shandong Luneng Taishan Head-to-Head

The previous meeting between these two sides last week saw a 2-2 scoreline and will see Beijing Sinobo Guoan go in as favourites. Shandong Luneng have won more matches head-to-head.

BEI vs SHD live: BEI vs SHD Dream11 team, top picks

BEI vs SHD live - Beijing Sinobo Guoan probable playing 11

Hou Sen; Li Lei, Yu Yang, Min-Jae Kim, Wang Gang; Chi Zhongguo, Fernando, Renato Augusto; Jonathan Viera; Zhang Yuning, Cedric Bakambu

BEI vs SHD live - Shandong Luneng probable playing 11

Rongze Han; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Dai Lin, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Wu Xinghan, Jin Jingdao, Moises; Duan Liuyu; Graziano Pelle

BEI vs SHD Dream11 prediction: BEI vs SHD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Hou Sen

Defenders -Min-Jae Kim, Wang Gang, Song Long, Tamas Kadar,

Midfielders - Marouane Fellaini (VC), Wu Xinghan, Renato Augusto; Jonathan Viera

Forwards - Graziano Pelle, Cedric Bakambu (C)

Note: The above BEI vs SHD Dream11 prediction, BEI vs SHD Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEI vs SHD Dream11 team and BEI vs SHD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Beijing Sinobo Guoan Instagram