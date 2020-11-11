BEI Vs SHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League 3rd Place Game Live

Beijing Guoan will face Shanghai SIPG in the second leg of the 3rd place game of the Chinese Super League at the Suzhou City Sports Centre, Jiangsu, China. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 11 at 5:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our BEI vs SHG Dream11 prediction, BEI vs SHG Dream11 team and the probable BEI vs SHG playing 11.

BEI vs SHG live: BEI vs SHG dream11 prediction and preview

The Shanghai-based outfit will be without their talisman Oscar due to injury while Ricardo Lopes will face a late fitness test ahead of the crucial tie. Their opposition on the other hand travel with a fully-fit squad. Both the teams lost their respective semi-finals and now fight it out for a third-placed finish. Based on recent form, our BEI vs SHG match prediction is a closely contested game.

BEI vs SHG live: Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head

In the last 20 encounters between the two sides, Beijing Guoan has won seven, while Shanghai SIPG have won ten. Remaining three games ended in a stalemate. The last time the two sides met was days earlier in the first leg of the 3rd placed game, which ended in a 2-1 win for Beijing Guoan.

BEI vs SHG Dream11 prediction: Probable BEI vs SHG playing 11

Beijing Guoan probable 11 - Guo Quanbo, Fernando, Ma Kunyue, Zou Dehai, Fan Yang, Jin Pengxiang, Renato Augusto, Kim Min-Jae, Lei Li, Cedric Bakambu, Wang Gang

Shanghai SIPG probable 11 - Yan Junling, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Shenyuan Li, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Aaron Mooy, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

BEI vs SHG live: Top picks for BEI vs SHG Dream11 team

BEI vs SHG live: Beijing Guoan top picks

Hulk

Marko Arnautovic

BEI vs SHG live: Shanghai SIPG top picks

Cedric Bakambu

Renato Augusto

BEI vs SHG Dream11 prediction: BEI vs SHG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Guo Quanbo

Defenders - Wang Gang, Zou Dehai, Fan Yang

Midfielders - Renato Augusto, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Aaron Mooy, Fernando

Forwards - Marko Arnautovic, Hulk, Cedric Bakambu

Note: The above BEI vs SHG Dream11 prediction, BEI vs SHG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEI vs SHG Dream11 team and BEI vs SHG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Beijing Guoan