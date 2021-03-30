BEL Vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Belgium and Belarus face off each other in the third round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. The Group A fixture is set to be played at King Power ar Den Dreef Stadion on March 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM (Wednesday, March 31) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

BEL vs BLR live: BEL vs BLR Dream11 match preview

Walking into the match following a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in their previous outing, the red devils find themselves slotted second in the Group E of their ongoing World Cup European Qualifiers. Currently ranked number one in FIFA rankings, the hosts are undefeated in their previous six matches while winning five of those. The hosts will be brimming with confidence and look to get back on the right track by registering their second win of the ongoing World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Belarus on the other hand will start this match with their head held high after recording a massive 3-2 win over Estonia in their previous outing. The visitors have only played one game in the ongoing Qualifiers and will be aiming to continue building positive momentum for themselves while riding on the Estonia win. However, they face a tough task in the likes of Belgium who will be a tough nut to crack for the visitors who are placed a massive 87 slots below their opponents in FIFA rankings.

BEL vs BLR Dream11 Team: BEL vs BLR Playing 11

Goalkeeper – T. Courtois

Defenders – J. Vertonghen, A. Pavlovets, T. Castagne, A. Sachivko

Midfielders – K. D. Bruyne, A. Khachaturyan, T. Hazard, I. Stasevich

Strikers –V. Lisakovich, R. Lukaku

BEL vs BLR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- R. Lukaku or I. Stasevich

Vice-Captain - V. Lisakovich or T. Hazard

BEL vs BLR Match Prediction

Belgium played out a surprising draw in their last match and will be itching to bounce back with a win over Belarus. The hosts start the match as favourites and are expected to thrash their opponents while they aim to turn their fortunes around with a win.

Prediction- Belgium 3-1 Belarus

Note: The above BEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction, BEL vs BLR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEL vs BLR Dream11 Team and BEL vs BLR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.