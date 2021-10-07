BEL Vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Belgium faces France at the Juventus Stadium in the Nations League semi-final on Friday, October 8 at 12:15 am IST. Both sides will look to book a place in the finals of the UEFA Nations League with a win here tonight.

Belgium come into this fixture having won eight of their last nine in all tournaments, with their sole defeat coming at the hands of England and will go into this clash as favourites as their counterparts France have just one win in their last six, with two draws and three losses.

Belgium vs France Head to Head

France have an upper hand when we look into the last ten Head to Head fixtures, having won five matches in comparison to Belgium's two. The two sides last locked horns during the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals in Russia, a game that France won 1-0.

Belgium vs France News

France will have to do without N'Golo Kante, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, while Anthony Martial too is doubtful having left the field during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Everton. Belgium on the other hand, have no real injury concerns going into this fixture.

Belgium vs France Predicted 11

Belgium Predicted XI - Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

France Predicted XI - Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

BEL vs FRA Dream11 fantasy team picks

Belgium

Romelu Lukaku

Kevin De Bruyne

France

Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba

BEL vs FRA Dream11 Team

Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Youri Tielemans, Paul Pogba (VC), Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku (C), Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Belgium vs France Dream11 Prediction

The Les Bleus don't look as threatening as they did during the 2018 World Cup and are not in fine touch, meanwhile the Red Devils have been playing together as a unit and look a formidable side. Thus we predict a narrow win for Roberto Martinez's Belgium.

Image: AP