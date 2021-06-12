BEL Vs RUS Dream11: Belgium Vs Russia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
BEL vs RUS Dream11
Belgium will take on Russia in a highly anticipated group stage match of the UEFA Euro 2020. The match is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST (10:00 PM local time) from the Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia on June 13, 2021. Here is our BEL vs RUS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
The official 1895 Fan Guide for #BELRUS! 🇧🇪🥳 #DEVILTIME #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/pZ4og1bn3F— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 10, 2021
Playing their first matches at the postponed UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium and Russia will hope to get off to winning starts in their game on June 13. Sorted into Group B with Denmark and Finland this season, both teams will come into the tournament with good runs behind them. Currently ranked No.1 in the world, Belgium are expected to end the qualifications atop their table. The Red Devils will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their 2016 disaster, especially considering that they have not lost a single game in the lead up to this event. Meanwhile, having won all but two of their qualification games - incidentally both against Belgium - the Russians will be hoping to avenge their defeats in front of a home crowd.
Axel Witsel (Achilles injury) and Kevin De Bruyne (facial fractures sustained during the Champions League final) did not travel to Russia and will be missing this match for Belgium. Star player Eden Hazard is also plagued by injures and is unlikely to be used in this game, though it seems he has made the trip to Russia. Veteran defender Fedor Kudryashov is set to sit out this game for the host side who will have the rest of their team available to them.
BEL: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku
RUS: Anton Shunin, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba
Captain – Artem Dzyuba, Romelu Lukaku
Vice-Captain – Dries Mertens, Thibaut Courtois
Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.
Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois
Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Mario Fernandes
Midfielders - Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Aleksandr Golovin
Strikers - Dries Mertens (VC), Romelu Lukaku (C), Artem Dzyuba.
According to our BEL vs RUS Dream11 prediction, Belgium are likely to edge past Russia and win this match 2-0.
Note: The BEL vs RUS player record and as a result, the BEL vs RUS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEL vs RUS Dream11 team and BEL vs RUS prediction do not guarantee positive results.