BEL Vs RUS Dream11: Belgium Vs Russia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Belgium will take on Russia in a highly anticipated group stage match of the UEFA Euro 2020. The match is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST (10:00 PM local time) from the Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia on June 13, 2021. Here is our BEL vs RUS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Euro 2020: BEL vs RUS preview

Playing their first matches at the postponed UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium and Russia will hope to get off to winning starts in their game on June 13. Sorted into Group B with Denmark and Finland this season, both teams will come into the tournament with good runs behind them. Currently ranked No.1 in the world, Belgium are expected to end the qualifications atop their table. The Red Devils will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their 2016 disaster, especially considering that they have not lost a single game in the lead up to this event. Meanwhile, having won all but two of their qualification games - incidentally both against Belgium - the Russians will be hoping to avenge their defeats in front of a home crowd.

Injury and Availability News

Axel Witsel (Achilles injury) and Kevin De Bruyne (facial fractures sustained during the Champions League final) did not travel to Russia and will be missing this match for Belgium. Star player Eden Hazard is also plagued by injures and is unlikely to be used in this game, though it seems he has made the trip to Russia. Veteran defender Fedor Kudryashov is set to sit out this game for the host side who will have the rest of their team available to them.

BEL vs RUS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BEL: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku

RUS: Anton Shunin, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba

BEL vs RUS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Artem Dzyuba, Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain – Dries Mertens, Thibaut Courtois

Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

BEL vs RUS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Mario Fernandes

Midfielders - Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Aleksandr Golovin

Strikers - Dries Mertens (VC), Romelu Lukaku (C), Artem Dzyuba.

BEL vs RUS Dream11 Prediction

According to our BEL vs RUS Dream11 prediction, Belgium are likely to edge past Russia and win this match 2-0.

Note: The BEL vs RUS player record and as a result, the BEL vs RUS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEL vs RUS Dream11 team and BEL vs RUS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Belgium and Russia Football Team Twitter