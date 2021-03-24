BEL Vs WAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Belgium host Wales in the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification match on Wednesday. The first round of their Group E tie is set to be played on March 24 at King Power Stadion with the kick-off scheduled for 1:15 AM (Thursday, March 25) according to IST. Let’s have a look at BEL vs WAL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this match.

BEL vs WAL live: BEL vs WAL Dream11 match preview

Belgium will walk into the match brimming with confidence with the European outfit riding on their four-match unbeaten run. Part of the UEFA Nations League A, Belgium went on to register consecutive victories over Iceland and England with their last outing ending in a 4-2 win over Denmark. Currently ranked at number one in FIFA rankings, Belgium will start the match as favourites but will be wary of their competition in the form of Wales who have also excelled in recent matches.

Wales on the other hand will head into the match following a string of impressive performances as the visitors are unbeaten in their last five matches. Heading into the game as the 18th ranked team on the FIFA rankings, Ryan Giggs’ men have won their last two outings against Ireland and Finland as they look to start off their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with a win. However, they will be wary of the threat posed by the number one ranked team in the word and will be aiming to give Belgium a tough fight on Wednesday.

BEL vs WAL Playing 11

Belgium- Courtois; Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Denayer, Castagne, Hazard, Dendoncker, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Mertens, Lukaku

Wales- Hennessey, Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Norrington-Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Allen, Moore, Bale, James

BEL vs WAL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – T. Courtois

Defenders – E. Ampadu, J. Vertonghen, B. Davies, T Castagne

Midfielders – T. Hazard, J. Allen, K. De Bruyne

Strikers – K. Moore, R. Lukaku, G. Bale

BEL vs WAL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – R. Lukaku or G. Bale

Vice-Captain - K. De Bruyne or K. Moore

BEL vs WAL Match Prediction

We expect the hosts to record yet another comprehensive win as Belgium are expected to dominate Wales throughout the 90 minutes and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Belgium 3-1 Wales.

Note: The above BEL vs WAL Dream11 prediction, BEL vs WAL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEL vs WAL Dream11 Team and BEL vs WAL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.