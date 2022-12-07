Belgium Captain Eden Hazard Announces International Retirement After World Cup Exit

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football following his team's group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 31-year-old took to social media to make the news public, which has come less than a week after Belgium were eliminated from the marquee football tournament. The attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid thanked his fans for all the support he received while playing for his country from 2008 to 2022.

"A page turns today... Thank you for your love Thank you for your unmatched support. Thanks for all the happiness shared since 2008. Decided to end my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you guys... #onestensemble A page turns today... Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008," Hazard wrote.

"I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.... #onestensemble Today we turn a page. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unmatched support. Thank you for all the joyous moments we've shared since 2008. Today I decided to put an end to my career as an international. The next generation is ready. I'm going to miss you guys so much..." he added.

Eden Hazard's career

Hazard represented Belgium in 126 games and scored 33 goals since making his debut at age 17 in 2008. Hazard scored his first international goal three years after he played his first senior game for Belgium. He has played in three World Cups for Belgium - 2014, 2018, and 2022. Hazard also represented his country in UEFA Euro 2016 and UEFA Euro 2020. It was under his captaincy that Belgium topped the FIFA men's ranking for the first time.

Image: Instagram/EdenHazard