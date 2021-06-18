Last Updated:

Belgium Fans React To De Bruyne's Return From Injury To Score And Assist In Crucial Win

Belgium booked their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's inspirational display after coming off the bench against Denmark.

Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 in a high-octane, emotional Euro 2020 Group B encounter in Copenhagen on Thursday. Yussuf Poulsen's strike in the second minute helped the Danes to a surprising early lead, but a sensational Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to set up one goal and score another to put Belgium into the knockout stage in a match marked by touching tributes to Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen. However, Belgium fans on social media were then quick to react to De Bruyne's inspiring performance as he came off the bench to seal an incredible comeback win for his team over Denmark.

Denmark vs Belgium highlights: Belgian Red Devils through to knockout stages after victory against Denmark

Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne put on a dazzling display to inspire Belgium to a 2-1 comeback victory over Denmark on Thursday, earning plenty of praise on social media in the process. Belgium came into their second Group B fixture fresh from a comfortable 3-0 win against Russia but got off to the worst possible start at the Parken Stadium as Denmark took an early lead through Yussuf Poulsen. The Belgian Red Devils were then lucky not to concede again before the break but emerged for the second period with a renewed sense of purpose following the introduction of De Bruyne, who has only just returned to action following a serious facial injury.

Within just 10 minutes of coming on, De Bruyne had provided the all-important assist for Thorgan Hazard to level the scores in Copenhagen, following some neat intricate play. He then put his name up in lights 20 minutes from time as he drove an unstoppable first-time shot into the net following great work from Romelu Lukaku down the rightwing. Supporters and experts across the game then took to Twitter to express their admiration towards De Bruyne, who will now likely play a prominent role in Martinez's set-up for the remainder of Belgium's Euro campaign.

Belgium national football team pay respect to Christian Eriksen during game vs Denmark

As the stadium match clock showed minute 10 — Eriksen's shirt number — Belgium's Dries Mertens brought play to a halt and the players applauded as the Danish crowd and unfurled a banner saying: "All of Denmark is with you Christian."

Eriksen is recovering at a nearby hospital and will have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted to regulate his heart rhythm. His future in the game remains in doubt. Eriksen's collapse shocked millions of viewers around the globe. Denmark's game against Finland earlier this week was suspended and when it eventually resumed, the Danes lost 1-0.

