Belgium Injury News: Eden Hazard, De Bruyne Doubtful For Quarter-final Italy Clash

Belgium have lived up to their tag as potential tournament favourites as Roberto Martinez's side knocked out defending champions Portugal in the round of 16 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. Belgium registered a 1-0 win to clinch a quarter-final berth, setting up an exciting clash against Italy. However, the Red Devils have seen their optimism take a huge blow, with injuries to star men Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. Here's the latest on the Eden Hazard injury update and the Belgium injury news.

Belgium team news: Eden Hazard suffers another injury, scheduled for scans after potential hamstring tear

Eden Hazard has potentially torn his hamstring with goalkeeper and Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois suggesting the worst after Belgium's 1-0 win over Portugal in the round of 16. Hazard had to come off later into the second half and was seen holding his thigh as he walked off in the 87th minute of the clash. The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries ever since moving to Real Madrid in 2019, and his latest injury could potentially prompt another major spell on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old will be tested ahead of a quarter-final match against Italy on Friday though initial reports suggest that the Real Madrid star could face a major spell on the sidelines. Should the Eden Hazard injury update rule him out of the tournament, the Belgium skipper is expected to stay with the team and the leadership group, as he confirmed to the reporters after the game.

🎙Roberto Martinez on KDB and HAZARD: "We need 48 hours to find out the extent of the injuries. KDB 🇧🇪 is his ankle, it was a really bad tackle. Eden 🇧🇪 is more of a muscle feeling. We will go back to Belgium tonight and do scans tomorrow." 🚑 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JwhBbcD4fx — TRANSFER NEWS LIVE ⚽ (@Transfrnewslive) June 27, 2021

The Belgium injury news is particularly worrying considering the doubts on Kevin De Bruyne's fitness. The Manchester City star hobbled off the pitch just after half-time having hurt his ankle after being tackled from behind by Portugal mid-fielder João Palhinha, with Dries Mertens coming on as a sub. As per the De Bruyne injury update, the 30-year-old had recovered well from a knock to be fit to start against Portugal, but the ankle injury is likely to rule him out of contention against Italy.

De Bruyne had already missed Belgium’s first game at Euro 2020 against Russia while recovering from a facial injury sustained in the Champions League final. He featured from the bench against Denmark, before making consecutive starts against Finland and Portugal.

Belgium vs Italy predicted lineups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, T Hazard; Carrasco, Lukaku, Mertens

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

(Image Courtesy: Belgium Kevin De Bruyne Twitter)