Belgium Stars Lukaku, De Bruyne Left Stunned With Thierry Henry's Skill In Training

Thierry Henry has been one of the most iconic footballers of the generation with the Frenchman heavily remembered for his ability to torment defences by running towards them with his blistering speed and proving decisive in games with his agile and lethal finishing. He has scared countless defenders during his time in front of goal before retiring in 2014. Despite hanging up his boots seven years ago, the 43-year-old former French star has still got it. The official Twitter account of the Belgium national team displayed the Arsenal legend’s clever free-kick during the team's training session.

Thierry Henry stuns everyone with dead-ball ability during Belgium's training session

Henry has remained active in football since his retirement with the French international currently working as an assistant coach with the Belgium national team in the ongoing Euro 2020. After working with the Red Devils at the 2018 World Cup, he has re-joined Roberto Martinez’s team.

He was seen helping the Belgium squad and getting involved in training drills as all the key players were practising their free-kicks ahead of their Euro 2020 clash against Finland. Henry, who was present on the pitch during the training session decided to test himself and was seen standing over a deal-ball in a video dropped by the official Twitter handle of the Belgium football team.

De Bruyne, Lukaku shocked by Thierry Henry free-kick

Naturally a right-footed player, Henry was seen taking the free-kick with his "weaker" foot. He hit a delightful shot with his left foot as the ball slotted directly into the top corner with the goalkeeper motionless in awe of the 43-year-old's brilliance. Following the brilliant free-kick, Romelu Lukaku was seen running towards the Frenchman. Lukaku kept a hold of the Belgium assistant coach and was seen taking him away from the pitch. The Inter Milan star was heard saying, "Come man, record top scorers don't need this", as he remained shocked with Henry's weak-footed shot.

Just like Lukaku, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was also left amazed by the Frenchman as the 29-year-old was heard saying, "We’ve been training for half an hour, we scored a few, he just goes with his left and killed us, And we have a game tomorrow!" Dries Mertens also joined in the conversation with the Napoli attacker asking his Belgium teammates if they can draft Henry into the match against Finland saying: "Can he come in after?"

Image Source: Belgium Football/ Twitter