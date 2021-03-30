Belgium Vs Belarus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

World no. 1 side Belgium will take on Belarus in their third and final World Cup qualifying game of the current international break on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the King Power at Den Dreef and will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, March 31. Here's a look at how to watch Belgium vs Belarus live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

Belgium vs Belarus prediction and preview

Belgium began their World Cup qualifying campaign in fine fashion with a thumping 3-1 win over Wales last week. Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku got on the scoresheet as they cinched a come from behind win after Harry Wilson's early opener. However, Roberto Martinez's Red Devils stumbled in their clash against the Czech Republic, settling for a 1-1 draw, with Romelu Lukaku again coming to their rescue with an equaliser after Lukas Provod's goal. Belgium are currently second in the Group E standings and should ease past Belarus at home, who clinched a 4-2 win over a 10-man Estonia. The visitors have their backs against the wall on this one considering Belgium's strength and superstar quality. The hosts are comfortable favourites for the clash and anything less than three points will be considered a disappointment for Martinez and his side.

Belgium vs Belarus team news

With their draw last time out, Martinez is unlikely to make wholesale changes meaning the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are expected to retain their places in the XI. However, Belgium could accommodate both Thomas Foket and Leandro Trossard into the side while Adnan Januzaj and Dennis Praet are also in contention for the home side. For the visitors, Syarhey Kislyak and Pavel Savitski both impressed off the bench and could start against Belgium, while Aleksandr Gutor is now the country's first-choice goalkeeper.

Belgium vs Belarus team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Foket; Trossard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

How to watch Belgium vs Belarus live stream?

The 'How to watch Belgium vs Belarus live in India?' query's answer is tuning into the Sony Sports Network, who are the official European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup broadcasters in India. The Belgium vs Belarus live stream will be provided on SonyLIV app, while the live scores and latest match developments of the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The Belgium vs Belarus live stream will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, March 31.

