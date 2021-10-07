Belgium Vs France Live Streaming: How To Watch In Nations League In India, US And UK?

The No.1 ranked team in the world Belgium will take on 2018 FIFA World Cup winners in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League on Friday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on October 8 from the Juventus Stadium. The two are meeting after their semi-final clash in the 2018 World Cup where France emerged as the victors 1-0. Belgium will be looking for revenge and will hope to add a major international trophy in their cabinet.

Ahead of the monumental clash, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Nations League live in India, the UK, and the US, and the Belgium vs France match's live streaming details.

How to watch Belgium vs France Nations League Match live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Nations League live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Belgium vs France Nations League match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on October 8 from the Juventus Stadium.

How to live stream Belgium vs France Nations League Match in India?

As for the Belgium vs France match live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the two teams and UEFA.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch UEFA Nations League live can tune into Sky Sports football to watch all the matches. Meanwhile, the Belgium vs France live streaming will be available on Now TV. The match will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on October 6.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in the US?

Fans in the US wondering how to watch UEFA Nations League live can tune into ESPN 2 or TUDN. As for the Belgium vs France live streaming, fans can watch it on Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. The streaming services are available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. The match will commence live at 2:45 PM ET on October 6.

Belgium vs France Predicted Lineups

Belgium Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard France Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Digne; Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

(Image: AP)