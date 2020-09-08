Belgium Vs Iceland Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Roberto Martinez’s Belgium will face Iceland on Matchday 2 of their Group A2 clash of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday. The Nations League encounter between Belgium vs Iceland is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:15 am IST) at the King Baudouin Stadium. Here’s a look at our Belgium vs Iceland prediction, Belgium vs Iceland H2H record and Belgium vs Iceland live stream details ahead of the crunch fixture.

Nations League fixtures: Belgium vs Iceland prediction and match preview

Belgium got off to a winning start in their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Denmark on Matchday 1. Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens got the goals for Belgium to earn three crucial points. Having won each of their 10 games in 2019, Belgium will be hoping to continue their incredible run of form under Roberto Martinez when they face minnows Iceland on Tuesday. With no injuries in the squad and the return of Kevin De Bruyne, Martinez is bound to field a strong starting line-up in a bid to make it two wins from two games in the competition.

On the other hand, Erik Hamren’s Iceland will be proud of their spirited display against England despite losing their opening game of the UEFA Nations League 1-0. The Three Lions got their breakthrough in the 89th minute through Raheem Sterling’s penalty. More so, Iceland had the chance to equalize late in stoppage time but midfielder Birkir Bjarnason missed his spot-kick to ensure England got all three points. Our Belgium vs Iceland prediction is that Belgium will win the game but Iceland might be difficult to break down.

Belgium vs Iceland H2H record

The Belgium vs Iceland H2H record is totally dominated by Belgium. In three previous games, Belgium have won all three while Iceland are still in search of their first win/draw against their UEFA Nations League opponents on Tuesday. The last time these two teams met was back in the 2018 UEFA Nations League where Belgium prevailed 2-0.

Belgium vs Iceland live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch Belgium vs Iceland live on ESPN. In India, the Nations League will be broadcast on Sony Sports. The Belgium vs Iceland live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Fans can get live score updates on the team's Twitter handles.

Image Credits - Belgian Red Devils / FootballIceland Instagram