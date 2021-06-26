Belgium Vs Portugal Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Favourites Belgium will take on defending champions Portugal in the round of 16 clash of the UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, June 28. Here's a look at how to watch Belgium vs Portugal on TV, the Belgium vs Portugal head to head record, team news and our Belgium vs Portugal prediction for the same.

Belgium vs Portugal prediction and preview

Belgium are one of the favourites for the competition and showed their class in the group stage, winning all their games with relative ease. The Red Devils kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 win over Russia, before clinching a 2-1 win over Denmark and 2-0 success over Finland. Roberto Martinez's side are now unbeaten in their last 12 matches and will certainly fancy their chances of challenging for the trophy having made their mark at the tournament. However, Belgium have been dealt a tricky draw with defending champions Portugal up next in the round of 16.

Portugal scraped through the Group of Death with four points, with a loss to Germany sandwiched between a 3-0 win over Hungary and a 2-2 draw against France. Fernando Santos' side have shown their spark and resilience in the tournament and will hope to make it back to back championships and Belgium will be the first in line to thwart them, with the likes of Italy, France and Spain all possible opponents in the latter stages. Belgium will be favourites and should clinch progression into the quarter-finals on Sunday night with a 2-1 win.

Belgium vs Portugal head to head record

Portugal have a slight advantage when it comes to the head to head record between the two teams. Of the 19 meetings between the two teams, Portugal have six wins to their name, while Belgium were victorious on five occasions. Seven games have ended in a draw including their final meeting in one of the friendlies ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Belgium vs Portugal team news

Eden Hazard has struggled for fitness, but should start ahead of Dries Mertens, with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku for support. Dedryck Boyata should get the nod over Jason Denayer to start in the back three, while Thorgan Hazard should start ahead of Yannick Carrasco as the left-sided wing-back. Portugal meanwhile will be without Nelson Semedo, who will be replaced Diogo Dalot after the former suffered an injury. Danilo Pereira is also a doubt with the blow to the face but should feature meaning Bruno Fernandes could be once again resigned to the bench.

Belgium vs Portugal team news: Predicted XIs

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, T Hazard; E Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Danilo, Sanches; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota

Belgium vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Belgium vs Portugal on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Belgium vs Portugal live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Belgium vs Portugal live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

