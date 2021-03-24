Belgium Vs Wales Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

Belgium will lock horns with Wales at the Den Dreef on Wednesday, March 24 for their 2022 World Cup qualifying game. The Group E game between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 8:45 PM local time (Thursday, March 25 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Belgium vs Wales team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

Belgium vs Wales preview

Belgium are tipped as the favourites to top Group E, given that they are currently ranked as the number one team in the world. Roberto Martinez's side will be desperate to keep the feel-good factor alive at Belgium as the team has lost only three of their last 50 games. However, Belgium are aware that nothing can be taken for granted against a Welsh side that has got the better of them in the recent past.

Wales ensured qualification for this summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 and followed that up with an unbeaten Nations League campaign that earned them promotion to the top tier of groups. Head coach Ryan Giggs will be unavailable for at least three more games as he continues to be investigated over an alleged assault. However, Rob Page stepped up as the interim boss in November and guided his side to wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland, following on from a goalless friendly draw with the United States.

Belgium vs Wales team news, injuries and suspensions

For Belgium, Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is once again absent from the national team squad because of another injury, while Axel Witsel is also sidelined. Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Jason Denayer are expected to start in defence while Romelu Lukaku is expected to spearhead the attack for the Belgian Red Devils.

For Wales, midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also out because of an injury he sustained while playing for Juventus last week. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is also ruled out due to injury but Gareth Bale is expected to feature for the visitors. Unfortunately, Bale's fellow Tottenham Hotspur teammate Ben Davies withdrew from the squad on Tuesday, so Ethan Ampadu is expected to slot into the backline.

Belgium vs Wales prediction

Given that Aaron Ramsey is unavailable in midfield for Wales, the Belgians will have the upper hand in the centre of the park. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in the attacking third for Belgium, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

World Cup European qualifiers live: Where to watch Belgium vs Wales live?

In India, the World Cup European qualifiers will broadcast live on SONY TEN 1/HD. The Belgium vs Wales live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

In the USA, the Belgium vs Wales live stream will be available on ESPN+.

