Belshina Vs Gorodeya Live Streaming, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

Belshina host Gorodeya in a Matchday 3 clash in Belarusian Premier League live this weekend. Belshina are on the second-last spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with two losses in the two games played in the season so far. Belshina have faced Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino and Minsk in their previous two games. They have a negative goal difference of -3.

As for Gorodeya, they are on the last spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Gorodeya lost their first two games of the Belarusian Premier League this season. Gorodeya were up against Shakhtyor and Vitebsk in their first two games of the season. They have a goal difference of -3.

Belarusian Premier League live: Belshina vs Gorodeya live streaming

There will be no Belshina vs Gorodeya live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the match -

Competition: Belarusian Premier League Game: Belshina vs Gorodeya Date and Time: April 3, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST Venue: Stadyen Spartak

Virtually every sports league in Europe has shut down. The Belarusian Premier League is playing on as usual — fans and all. https://t.co/VBlwNmG3Ti — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) March 25, 2020

Belarusian Premier League live: Belshina vs Gorodeya team news

Belshina vs Gorodeya team news: Belshina full squad

Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, Mikhail Bashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish

Belshina vs Gorodeya team news: Gorodeya Full Squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

