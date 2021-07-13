Ben Stokes Tells England Football Team To 'not Be Defined' By Their Loss In Euro Final

Ben Stokes the captain of the England ODI side which has taken an unassailable lead over Pakistan in the Royal London series, watched Sunday night's Euro 2020 final with the rest of his squad. In an interview with espncricinfo.com Stokes said that he hopes the football side is not defined by the loss they suffered in Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The Euro 2020 finals against Italy finished 1-1 after extra time, courtesy of goals from Luke Shaw and Leonardo Bonucci, but three missed spot-kicks by Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka saw the trophy being handed over to the Azzurri and the Three Lions missed out on their first major tournament victory since 1966.

While speaking to sources, Stoked talked about how devasted the football players are probably feeling but said that what they have managed to achieve is incredible.

"They'll be absolutely devastated, no doubt," Stokes said. "But what they've managed to achieve is incredible. The nation has been completely captured by what they've done on the field.

“They are absolute legends already” according to Stokes

Stokes went on to say that the entire England cricket team was very proud of what the football team managed to do by getting to the Euro 2020 final. He also said that the team is full of young and talented players and they could achieve anything with the number of years ahead of them and so many more tournaments to go but in Stokes view and they are already legends.

"It's such a young team full of talent that the sky is the limit for them. There's so many more years ahead, so many more tournaments to go and prove themselves in. But in my eyes and everybody else's eyes in this changing room, they are absolute legends already."

"Much more time on their hands to go out and win trophies for England," says Stokes

Stokes went on to say that the players should not be defined by such a moment as they have their entire career still ahead of them and that the team is blessed with youth.

"I hope they're not defined by it," Stokes said. "You look at where they've gone over the last two or three years and the things they've managed to achieve and you know it's just such a young team. They've got so much more time on their hands to go out and win trophies for England. They're blessed with youth.

Stokes said that he had never been so excited to watch football unlike the rest of his teammates but he watched every time the current national football team stepped onto the field because according to him they are a very exciting group to watch.

He also talked about what it would feel like to lose such a final and that it would take a few weeks to feel better. He then added that once they understand what they're able to achieve there will be more, bigger occasions for them to win.

"You know they will be devastated. They'll probably hurt for a few more weeks. But I'm sure once they get over it and have an understanding of what they're able to achieve, there will be a lot bigger occasions to come for those guys, no doubt."

(Image Credits: AP)