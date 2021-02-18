BEN Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

SL Benfica square off against Arsenal in their return to Europa League action on Thursday. The Round of 32 tie is set to be played at the Stadio Olimpico on February 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, February 19) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BEN vs ARS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the match.

BEN vs ARS live: BEN vs ARS Dream11 match preview

Benfica ended their Europa League group stages after ranking second with 12 points against their name with table toppers Rangers walking away with 12 points to their tally. They walk into the match following a four-match unbeaten run with their previous outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Moreirense and will be hoping to continue building on the positive momentum.

Also Read Benfica Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Arsenal on the other hand were undefeated in the group stages as the London outfit won all their games and topped their Group. Walking into the game following a massive 4-2 win against Leeds United, the Gunners will be aiming to keep their European record of the season intact and win their Thursday night encounter.

BEN vs ARS Playing 11

Benfica- Odysseas Vlachodimos, Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Diogo Goncalves, Jan Vertonghen, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva, Pizzi, Darwin Nunez, Julian Weigl, Haris Seferovic

Also Read Europa League Fixtures, Schedule, Round Of 32 Preview And All Live Stream Details

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Magalhaes, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

BEN vs ARS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Bernd Leno

Defenders- Jan Vertonghen, Hector Bellerin, Alex Grimaldo, Cedric Soares

Midfielders- Bukayo Saka, Rafa Silva, Nicolas Pepe, Pizzi

Strikers- Haris Seferovic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Also Read Champions League Results: Juventus Stunned By Porto, Dortmund Defeat Sevilla In Thriller

BEN vs ARS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Rafa Silva

Vice-Captain- Haris Seferovic or Bukayo Saka

BEN vs ARS Match Prediction

Arteta's men will be brimming with confidence following their win against Leeds and will be aiming to secure a crucial away goal on Thursday. However, they face a tough task at hand as Benfica are not an easy nut to crack and Arsenal will have to bring in their A-game if they wish to win this Round of 16 tie. The Gunners have played exceptionally well in Europe so far and look likely to continue winning.

Also Read Marcus Rashford Receives Time Magazine Honour, Lewis Hamilton Pays Tribute To Man Utd Star

Prediction- SL Benfica 1-2 Arsenal

Note: The above BEN vs ARS Dream11 prediction, BEN vs ARS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEN vs ARS Dream11 Team and BEN vs ARS Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.