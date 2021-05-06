BEN Vs POT Dream11: Benfica Vs FC Porto Prediction And Team News

Benfica welcome FC Porto on Matchday 31 in their ongoing Primeira Liga season on Thursday, May 6. The Portuguese domestic league clash will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica with the kickoff scheduled for 18:30 PM (11: 00 PM IST). Let's have a look at the BEN Vs POT Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

BEN vs POT Match Preview

Benfica start the match brimming with confidence as the hosts have registered five wins in their last four outings. Heading into the game following a three-match unbeaten run, Benfica find themselves slotted third on the Portuguese league table. They have recorded 20 wins from 30 games while playing out six draws and losing four matches accumulating 66 points so far. Benfica trail FC Porto by four points matches and will be looking to bridge down the gap with a win against them.

Just like their opponents, FC Porto have been doing well in the Primeira Liga with the visitors starting into the game following a string of impressive performances. They have lost only two out of 30 games in the domestic league so far while winning 21 and drawing seven fixtures. Heading into the game with 70 points against their tally, FC Porto will look to extend their lead over SL Benfica and cement a Champions League slot for themselves as Primeira Liga enters the business end of the season.

BEN vs POT Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- H. Seferovic or J. Corona

Vice-Captain- M. Taremi or E. Soares

BEN vs POT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A. Marchesin

Defenders – A. Grimaldo, Pepe, J. Vertonghen, W. Manafana

Midfielders –Pizzi, J. Corona, E. Soares, Otavio

Strikers – M. Taremi, H. Seferovic

BEN vs POT Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are expected to play out a thrilling encounter as we predict the game to end in a draw with SL Benfica and FC Porto cancelling each other out during the course of 90 minutes.

Prediction- SL Benfica 1-1 FC Porto

Note: The above BEN vs POT Dream11 prediction, BEN vs POT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEN vs POT Dream11 Team and BEN vs POT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.