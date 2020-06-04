BEN Vs TON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Benfica will face Tondela in their next Portuguese Liga match at Estadio da Luz. Benfica are currently on the second spot of the Portuguese Liga points table. Benfica have managed to win 19 out of the 24 games played in the season so far (Losses 3, Draws 2). They have a chance to take the top spot on the points table with a win over Tondela. As for Tondela, they are on the 14th spot of the Portuguese Liga points table. Tondela have won a total of 6 games in the season so far with 11 losses and seven draws to their name.

BEN vs TON will commence on Thursday, June 4 at 11:45 pm IST. Fans can play the BEN vs TON Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BEN vs TON Dream11 prediction, BEN vs TON Dream11 top picks and BEN vs TON Dream11 team.

BEN vs TON Dream11 team

BEN vs TON Dream11 top picks

Carlos Vinicius (Captain) Pizzi (Vice-captain) Alejandro Grimaldo Joao Pedro Pepelu António Xavier

Squads for the BEN vs TON Dream11 team (Full squads)

BEN vs TON Dream11 team: Benfica

Mile Svilar, Ivan Zlobin, Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Rúben Dias, Jardel, Nuno Tavares, João Ferreira, Tomas Tavares, Pedro Álvaro, Ferro, Gabriel, Franco Cervi, Andrija Zivkovic, Chiquinho, Andreas Samaris, Tyronne Ebuehi, Rafa, Julian Weigl, André Almeida, Felipe Diadema, Adel Taarabt, Florentino Luís, Tiago Dantas, Goncalo Ramos, David Tavares, Carlos Vinicius, Haris Seferovic, Dyego Sousa, Pizzi, Jota

BEN vs TON Dream11 team: Tondela

Cláudio, Diogo Silva, Babacar Niasse, Marko Petkovic, João Gonçalves, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Yohan Tavares, Ricardo Alves, Philipe Sampaio, Jaquité, Pedro Augusto, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, João Reis, Filipe Ferreira, Jonathan Torohia, Richard Birkheun, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo, Tomislav Strkalj, Rúben Fonseca, Ricardo Valente

BEN vs TON Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

BEN vs TON Dream11 team: Benfica

Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nuno Tavares, Tomas Tavares, Carlos Vinicius, Rafa, Chiquinho, Andreas Samaris, Haris Seferovic, Pizzi, Jota

BEN vs TON Dream11 team: Tondela

Cláudio, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Philipe Sampaio, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, Richard Birkheun, João Reis, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo

BEN vs TON Dream11 prediction

Our BEN vs TON Dream11 prediction is that Benfica will win this game.

Note: The BEN vs TON Dream11 prediction, BEN vs TON Dream11 top picks and BEN vs TON Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BEN vs TON Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.