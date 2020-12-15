Benevento Vs Lazio Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Preview

Benevento take on S.S. Lazio in their upcoming Serie A fixture tonight. The match is scheduled to be played at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Tuesday, December 15, with kick-off at 1:15 AM IST(Wednesday). Let's look into the details of Benevento vs Lazio live stream, Benevento vs Lazio prediction, and other information on the game.

Lazio will be looking at this Serie A game as an opportunity to get back to winning ways in their 2020-21 campaign. They were handed a shocking 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona at their home ground last Tuesday. Out of the 11 games they have played in Serie A, Lazio have managed to win just five matches. With four losses and two draws to their name, the visitors currently occupy the 8th position on Serie A standings.

Benevento on the other hand have managed to win just 3 games out of their 11 Serie A matches. With other results including two draws and six losses, the hosts have registered 11 points in 11 games. Currently, Benevento sit at the 14th position in Serie A standings and a win against Lazio will surely take them higher up the table.

Benevento vs Lazio team news

Benevento will play without Luca Caldirola, Christian Maggio and Nicolas Viola. Fortunately, there are no recent injury concerns for the hosts before tonight's game.

Lazio on the other hand will be without the services of Silvio Proto and Vedat Muriqi. The availability of Senad Lulic and Luis Alberto, who are racing against time to be declared fit, also remains doubtful. Luiz Felipe and Patric are also likely to not be in contention for the match tonight.

How to watch Benevento vs Lazio live in India?

The Benevento vs Lazio match will be telecast live on Sony Network in India. Fans can also log onto the Sony Liv app and website to watch Benevento vs Lazio live stream online. For those who want to follow the live scores, team news, and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Benevento vs Lazio prediction

With the hosts having a poor record of three losses in four home matches, we predict a Lazio win tonight. The visitors will be looking to bounce back and tonight's encounter seems to be the perfect opportunity for them. Prediction: Benevento 0-1 Lazio

