Benevento Vs Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento will host Stefano Pioli's AC Milan at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Sunday, January 3, 2020. The Serie A clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Benevento vs Milan team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

ALSO READ: 5 Man City Players Isolating After Contracting COVID-19

Benevento vs Milan match preview

After winning Serie B last season, not many would have expected Benevento to adjust to the Italian top-flight with such aplomb. Filippo Inzaghi's side are currently 10th in Serie A standings, with 18 points from the 14 games they have played so far. They've also managed to record two league victories this week and will be hoping to hand Milan their first defeat of the campaign.

AC Milan have had an exceptional start to the 2020-21 Serie A campaign as they remain the only team unbeaten in Europe's top 5 domestic leagues. Stefano Pioli's side have a one-point lead at the top of the table and will be aware that they still need to keep grinding out results in order to keep their title rivals at bay. The Rossoneri overcame a slight blip prior to Christmas after drawing two consecutive matches before beating Sassuolo and Lazio.

ALSO READ: Soucek Scores 1st EPL Goal Of 2021 As West Ham Beats Everton

Benevento vs Milan team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will be without the central defensive pair of Luca Caldirola and Massimo Volta for the clash against Milan. Star forward Gianluca Lapadula is expected to lead the line for Benevento during the weekend game.

For Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still ruled out due to a calf injury. The likes of Samu Castillejo, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers will also be unavailable for the trip to Benevento.

ALSO READ: Man United Beats Villa 2-1, Level On Points With Liverpool

Benevento vs Milan prediction

Milan have shown that they can still grind out results in the absence of Ibrahimovic and despite Benevento's impressive recent form, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Serie A live: How to watch Benevento vs Milan live in India?

In India, the game between Benevento and Milan will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (10:30 PM IST). The Benevento vs Milan live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer Joy As Man United Opens 2021 Level With Liverpool

Image Credits - AC Milan, Benevento Instagram