Benfica Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Jorge Jesus' Benfica lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, February 18. The first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 game between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, February 19 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Benfica vs Arsenal team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

Benfica vs Arsenal game preview

Benfica qualified from Group D as runners-up to set up a last 32 tie with Arsenal. Jorge Jesus' side are currently in fourth place on the Primeira Liga table with 38 points from 19 games. Benfica were held to a 1-1 draw against Moreirense at the weekend and have won just one of their last six league games. However, the most successful side in Portugal will be hoping to overcome Arsenal when they face the Gunners at Rome's Stadio Olimpico for their 'home' leg on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal swept aside the competition in Group B to finish top of the standings and book their spot into the qualifying rounds of the UEL. Mikel Arteta's men are in 10th place on the Premier League table but have managed just one win from their last four league games. The Europa League arguably represents the Gunners' best opportunity to return to the top tier of European football and Arteta will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season's humiliating Round of 32 exit against Olympiacos.

Benfica vs Arsenal team news, injuries and suspensions

For Benfica, Andre Almeida and Gilberto are nursing injuries which could mean that Diogo Goncalves will be deployed at right-back. Jardel is another long-term absentee for the hosts. However, former Premier League stars Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi and Adel Taarabt are all in line to start.

For the visitors, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are likely to miss out due to injuries. Former Benfica star David Luiz is expected to start at centre-back. Talismanic captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to lead the attack for the Gunners.

Benfica vs Arsenal prediction

Both teams have had their struggles this season. However, given that Benfica's 'home' leg is being played at a neutral venue and Arsenal forward Aubameyang getting back amongst the goals, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Arsenal.

Europa League live stream: Where to watch Benfica vs Arsenal live?

In India, select UEFA Europa League matches will telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and their respective HD TV channels. The Benfica vs Arsenal live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Benfica, Arsenal Instagram