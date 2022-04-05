Benfica Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, US & UK

The first leg of the quarter-final clash between Benfica and Liverpool is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Lisbon Stadium in Portugal. Liverpool will enter the game with a five-game winning streak in the Champions League group stage, while Benfica enter with two losses in five games.

Benfica beat Spain's Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine to qualify for the Champions League finals from Group E. Liverpool, on the other hand, finished first in Group B and advanced to the knockout stage alongside Atletico Madrid. Both Benfica and Liverpool will look to win tonight's crucial quarterfinal clash in order to gain an early lead in their two-leg encounter.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Where to watch the quarterfinal match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash between Benfica and Liverpool on Sony Pictures Network. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Six channel. Meanwhile, online audiences can watch the encounter on the SonyLIV app. The live coverage of the match is slated to begin at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Where to watch the quarterfinal match in the UK?

Football enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of tonight's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash between Benfica and Liverpool on BT Sport's app or website. The match will also be available on BT Sport's television channels. Fans can buy a monthly subscription for all of BT Sport's content at £25 per month. The coverage of the match is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. UK time.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Where to watch the quarterfinal match in the US?

In the United States, the Benfica vs Liverpool match will be live-streamed on Paramount Plus, which is showing every game of the ongoing 2022 UEFA Champions League. Audiences in the North American country can access the content on Paramount Plus for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month. However, a free trial for first-time users is also available on the streaming platform hence new members can watch tonight's game for free. In the US, the live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. local time.