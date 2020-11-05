Benfica Vs Rangers Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Portuguese giants Benfica will lock horns with Scottish side Rangers on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will be played at the Estadio da Luiz and will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Thursday night, November 5. Here's a look at the Benfica vs Rangers live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Benfica vs Rangers prediction and preview

Both Benfica and Rangers have won their opening two games in the Europa League so far and will look to make it three in a row on Thursday. The hosts have been in fine form this season but suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday against Boavista.

The visiting Rangers are closing in on the Scottish Premier League title and hold a nine-point advantage over arch-rivals Celtic in the standings. Steven Gerrard's side are unbeaten this season and are favourites on their trip to Benfica, who have been hit by departures late in the summer. Benfica, however, have been strong in Europe, having equalled Zenit St Petersburg's record of 23 unbeaten games in the UEFA Cup/Europa League last week.

Benfica vs Rangers team news

Jorge Jesus is expected to make some changes after his side's shock defeat to Boavista. Haris Seferovic could replace Darwin Nunez up top, while Diogo Gonclaves could start at right-back. Left-back Alex Grimaldo is ruled out due to an ankle sprain, while Andre Almeida is also ruled out with a knee problem. Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, on loan from Barcelona, is also a doubt for the clash.

For Rangers, only Nikola Katic is ruled out due to a long-term injury.

Benfica vs Rangers predicted XI

Benfica: Odisseas Vlachodimos; Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Nuno Tavares; Pizzi, Julian Weigl, Adel Taraabt, Everton; Haris Seferovic, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Rangers: Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara; Cedric Itten, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

How to watch Benfica vs Rangers live?

The live telecast of Benfica vs Rangers will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Benfica vs Rangers live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 11:25 PM IST on November 5, Thursday.

(Image Courtesy: Rangers, Benfica Instagram)