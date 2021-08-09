Bengaluru FC Announce Squad For AFC Cup Playoff Clash Against Club Eagles

Indian football club Bengaluru FC on Monday announced a 29-member squad for its upcoming clash against Maldivian side Club Eagles in the playoffs of the 2021 AFC Cup. The squad consists of six new Indian recruits in the form of Harmanpreet Singh, Jayesh Rane, Bidyashagar Singh, Sarthak Golui, Danish Farooq, and Rohit Kumar. Indian national football team skipper Sunil Chhetri will assume captaincy role for the side's clash against Club Eagles in the Maldives on August 15.

The playoff clash between Bengaluru FC and Club Eagles will take place at the National Stadium in the Maldives. If Bengaluru FC manages to beat Club Eagles in the high-stake 2021 AFC Cup playoff on August 15, the south India-based football side will move into Group D, where it will join its Indian Super League counterpart ATK Mohun Bagan, Bangladeshi side Bashundhara Kings, and Maldivian club Maziya S&RC to play in the knockout stage.

Bengaluru FC's 29-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

Bengaluru FC asked to leave the Maldives

Earlier in May, the AFC Cup clash between Bengaluru FC and Club Eagles was cancelled after a couple of players from the Indian club were found in breach of COVID-19 protocols in the Maldives. The match was called off and the team was asked to leave the Maldives by the country's sports minister. While the exact nature of the rule violation is not clear, local reports claimed that some players of the squad were seen roaming on the streets.

Image: BFC/Twitter

