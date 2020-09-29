Bengaluru FC Celebrate Partnership With Scottish Giants Rangers FC With Social Media Post

A year after Bengaluru FC announced a partnership with Scottish giants Rangers FC, the Indian club has taken to social media to celebrate one year of that collaboration. Last year, Bengaluru FC had declared that the club had finalised a two-year collaboration with Rangers FC. After the social media post from Bengaluru FC, a host of fans congratulated the club on the achievement, while a few others trolled it as well.

Bengaluru FC come up with social media post praising Rangers FC

Taking to social media, Bengaluru FC shared a picture of club CEO Mandar Tamhane exchanging club shirts with Rangers FC Managing Director, Stewart Robertson at Ibrox. Sharing the picture, Bengaluru FC wrote that the organisation is celebrating one year of its partnership with the world’s most successful football club. Bengaluru FC also wrote that they hope the collaboration continues for several years.

After Bengaluru FC shared the post, several fans congratulated the club on their partnership with Rangers FC. The official account of Rangers FC reacted to the appreciation post as well, tweeting a reply featuring the national flags of Scotland and India. However, some football fans expressed their surprise with Bengaluru FC calling Rangers FC ‘the most successful club in the world.

The most successful football club in the world 🧐 that's up for a debate 😁 still congratulations on the one year of partnership 👍 — Anandu SreeKumar (@Anandu_Sv_1995) September 29, 2020

ISL news: Bengaluru FC-Rangers FC partnership announced in 2019

The two clubs had first made the announcement last year, with the initial deal running for two years with an option of extension upon mutual agreement. The collaboration provided an opportunity for Rangers to develop an active presence in the Indian footballing market, while also growing its international audience. The partnership with Bengaluru FC also involves the setting up of a scouting network to identify India’s best footballing talent. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC inked a partnership with Rangers with an aim to develop their academy, soccer schools and grassroots programmes in the coming years.

Bengaluru FC will next be seen in action when the seventh edition of the ISL begins in November 2020. The new ISL season is expected to run till March 2021. The tournament will exclusively be played across three venues in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bengaluru FC will be looking to improve on their performances this season after they finished third last year.

Image Credits: Bengaluru FC Twitter