Bengaluru FC Coach Carles Cuadrat Says Team Not 'crying Over Mumbai City FC Loss'

Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Bengaluru FC are not going to let their recent loss to Mumbai City FC at home bring them down. Bengaluru’s defeat on Sunday brought an end to their unbeaten streak in the Hero ISL and has placed them at the third spot. Now, the team are going to face NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and are expecting to bounce back from the setback of the 2-3 defeat.

The Blues are up on the hills where they face NorthEast United with a chance to scale the summit of the @IndSuperLeague table. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore #NEUBFC pic.twitter.com/ZRhXblycju — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 18, 2019

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Carles Cuadrat believes in his team

Bengaluru FC’s head coach Carles Cuadrat said that his team did not believe in crying over a loss. He praised his men for staying unbeaten for 19 games before their loss to MCFC. While accepting that losing is always unpleasant, Cuadrat said that Bengaluru FC players had shown amazing consistency as a team and that was worth appreciating. He added that his team has never lost a match by more than a goal.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Carles Cuadrat says team is learning always

Cuadrat acknowledged that the game against Mumbai was a close one and praised the spirit of the team that played as a cohesive unit till the end. The Spaniard claimed that neither he nor the Bengaluru FC team believed in dwelling in the past. He said that the team was still in the contention to reach the semi-finals and full of positivity. Listing the things in his team’s favour, Cuadrat said that Bengaluru were one of the teams to have conceded the least number of goals in the tournament. He said that the team is learning from its mistakes and keeping a positive attitude.

Cuadrat said that the Bengaluru FC team was young and it required time to reach its full potential. He added that the players were talented and they would keep on improving if he does not put undue pressure on them all the time. Bengaluru FC are expected to be at full strength for the upcoming NorthEast United FC game.

