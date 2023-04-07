Bengaluru FC Firm Favourites Ahead Of Super Cup Opener Against Sreenidi Deccan

Kozhikode, Apr 7 (PTI) Indian Super League runners-up Bengaluru FC will be firm favourites against Sreenidi Deccan FC of I-League in the Super Cup opener, here on Saturday.

In a second Group A match of the day, newly-crowned I-League champions Punjab FC will face home favourites Kerala Blasters in a first meeting between the two sides.

Punjab FC are set for ISL promotion this season subject to fulfilling club licensing criteria.